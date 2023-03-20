According to the German road service Adac, there is no difference between combustion engines and electric cars when it comes to the part with which problems are most often encountered. And something else remarkable: the number of breakdowns involving pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids doubled last year and went from 25,000 to 52,000.

It usually happens exactly when you can’t use it: the steering wheel jerks, a flat tire is imminent – or your car won’t start at all. Fortunately, when all else fails, almost everyone nowadays carries a mobile phone, which makes it easy to call for help.

Busiest day: 17,436 calls for help

In Germany, in the event of a breakdown, you must first park your vehicle safely, put on a safety vest and then, after setting up the warning triangle, wait behind the crash barrier for help. In Germany, this usually comes in the form of roadside assistance of the ADAC. This counterpart of the Dutch ANWB came into action more than 3.4 million times last year, or an average of 9352 times a day. The busiest day was December 19 with 17,436 calls for help. See also Housing | Heidi Komulainen and Tarmo Koivuranta live with their three children in a 74-square-meter apartment - "There is money left for investments, for example"

The most common cause of breakdown in cars with an internal combustion engine was a battery failure. This was the cause of the breakdown report in no less than 43.2 percent of the cases. In second place are engine or engine management failures (23.8 percent), including problems with the injection, ignition or sensors. Third place goes to problems with the generator, starter, vehicle’s electrical system, or lighting.

Number of breakdowns of electric cars doubled

The number of electric cars that broke down rose sharply, according to the Adac. In 2021 they still had to turn out about 25,000 times for pure electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, last year that number doubled to 52,000 breakdowns. According to the Adac, this is due to a strong increase in the number of newly registered electric vehicles last year. Also, many electric cars are now reaching an age where they become more vulnerable. The main cause of malfunctions is the same as with combustion engines: in more than 50 percent of the cases, the starter battery was also the problem. See also 'Change damn government': Rod Stewart calls TV show and berates Tories