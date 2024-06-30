Home page World

After two and a half years in prison in Venezuela, a German woman returns home (symbolic image). © Christoph Schmidt/dpa/dpa-tmn

A young German woman has been imprisoned in Venezuela for two and a half years. She is accused of smuggling marijuana. After lengthy diplomatic efforts, she can now leave the country.

Berlin – After intensive diplomatic efforts, a young German woman has been released from prison in Venezuela after more than two and a half years. As the 30-year-old’s spokeswoman confirmed to the German Press Agency, she landed in Munich and was picked up at the airport by her parents.

She is doing “well considering the circumstances”. The Foreign Office said that the woman had been cared for by the German Embassy in Caracas before her release. The news magazine “Der Spiegel” had previously reported on the release.

The woman from Bad Urach in Baden-Württemberg was sentenced to twelve years in prison in Venezuela for allegedly smuggling half a kilogram of marijuana. The woman had always denied the accusation, and the local authorities had rejected an appeal against the verdict. Instead, the young German woman was imprisoned. As the “Spiegel” goes on to write, visits by German diplomats were initially impossible for security reasons.

Baerbock’s ministry has sought release

According to the “Spiegel” report, the ministry of Annalena Baerbock (Greens) had been working intensively for the woman’s release over the past two and a half years. Sources familiar with the negotiations said that the “prospect of a humanitarian solution” arose as a result of a telephone call. Foreign Minister Baerbock spoke to her Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza on the phone in mid-June this year and advocated for this.

Venezuela has been ruled by authoritarian President Nicolás Maduro since 2013. The 61-year-old is known for taking tough action against political opponents. In recent years, people from Western countries have repeatedly been arbitrarily arrested in Venezuela.

According to “Spiegel” information, the now released woman had to initially serve her sentence in a prison for drug smugglers in the Venezuelan-Colombian border region. A good year later, she was finally transferred to Los Teques near the capital Caracas. dpa