Retail sales in Germany fell by 2.8% in October compared to September, according to data with seasonal adjustments published this Thursday, 1, by Destatis, as the country’s statistics agency is known. The result was below the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which predicted a much smaller decline in sales for the period, of 0.6%. Compared to the same month last year, sales in the German retail sector contracted by 5% in October, according to Destatis.

