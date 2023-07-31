Retail sales in Germany fell 0.8% in June compared to May, according to data published this Monday, 31, by Destatis, as the country’s statistics agency is known. The result frustrated the expectation of analysts consulted by FactSet, who predicted an increase of 0.4% in the period. In the annual comparison, sales in the German retail sector contracted by 1.6% in June. In this case, the FactSet projection was for a 1.5% drop. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.



