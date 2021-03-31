W.If you want to find out more about our ecological future, you can consult specialist literature or consult the Internet. It is less obvious, but all the more vivid, to go to a rest stop. Garbsen Nord on the A2 near Hanover is proving to be a good field research ground. Two hundred and sixty plant species grow in five types of biotope on the site of the facility, which opened in 1954, including the mouse-tailed fescue and the common shepherd’s purse. A third more species are now thriving at the service area than forty years ago, and their composition is constantly changing. Climate change makes it easy for heat-loving plants to spread, while anything that needs a lot of moisture has little chance of survival.

Jürgen Feder, graduate engineer for land management, flora and vegetation studies, says: “Our cultivated grasses will all die. Then we get a grassland like on Mallorca. Our factory farming will then come to an end. ”It could look like everything in Germany in twenty to thirty years from rest areas, which are particularly hot because of the heavily sealed soil. In this respect, they are “futuristic landscapes”.

In the consumerist vicious circle

Feder is one of a handful of people Florian Werner met for his book about rest stops. Whether policeman, bottle collector or trucker: Each of them has a different access to these strange, often badly reputed places, which are mostly only accessible from the autobahn, serve as a transit station and remind us of a simple truth that applies to many trips: “The goal is the goal. The way is in the way. ”Since no trip can be managed without“ natural obstacles ”(Karl Marx) such as urination or hunger, more than half a billion people stop at the around four hundred and thirty serviced rest stops in this country every year.



Florian Werner: “The rest stop”. A declaration of love

According to Werner, Garbsen Nord is a place of “gorgeous averageity, a dream in eight fifteen, normality turned asphalt” – and therefore ideal for learning a lot about the culture and mentality of the Germans. The author checks into the motel in the service area, is amazed at a Telekom payphone (slot: fifteen cents), looks at the forty-tonne trucks lined up in a herringbone pattern in the parking lot and asks himself why the signs are so anachronistic: the truck pictogram, for example, shows a model with tarpaulin and bed. A visit to the Sanifair toilet – nothing to complain about, everything “picobello” – encourages him to philosophically inconspicuous considerations. So the needy receives a voucher before entering the sanitary facility, which he can redeem in the catering area. That equates to a “consumerist vicious circle”: “It has not yet emptied and should fill up again.”