Dongfeng medium-range ballistic missiles with a DF-ZF hypersonic slider taking part in a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China in 2019. © Zoya Rusinova/Imago

Jeffrey Stoff from the “Center for Research Security & Integrity” has shown in a study how Germans cooperate with Chinese institutions that also have a military background.

Jeffrey Stoff’s study caused a stir in the German research community earlier this year. In an interview with Michael Radunski, the researcher now warns against too close scientific cooperation with China.

In your current study, you urgently warn against scientific cooperation between China and Germany. How dangerous is cooperation with China?

Well, that depends a lot on the subject, but in some areas it’s quite dangerous, for example in the hypersonic research area.

You mean hypersonic weapons? High-tech missiles that only a few countries like Russia and China possess. Even the US does not have these missiles.

Exactly. And already you understand why I warn: one can come to the conclusion that German researchers helped the Chinese in the development of hypersonic weapons.

“China cooperates with scientists working on applications for hypersonics worldwide”

Germany itself has no hypersonic weapons. What should this help look like?

That’s correct. And it is precisely this example that shows the dangerous pattern: First, China cooperates with scientists and engineers worldwide who are working on applications for hypersonics. Then you invest a lot of resources at home and set up your own laboratories, you certainly take risks that other countries didn’t take, and you finally reach your goal.

But then the solution is simple: a simple no to cooperation in the hypersonic range.

Unfortunately not, because in many research fields there is a double use, we speak of dual use. In the case of hypersonics, there is a large overlap with other fields such as civil aviation, engine design or materials science.

OK. Nevertheless, at least the result of hypersonic research is clearly dangerous. Have you come across areas in your research that are not so easily recognized as dangerous?

Yes many. In my book you can find the example of hearing aids. Medical research into speech recognition and signal processing is doing important work here. However, some dedicated Chinese researchers work for a department of the Seven Sons of National Defense University. Their main task, in turn, is the development of defense and weapon systems. In this case, the researchers are assigned to a Chinese Navy submarine warfare laboratory. They use signal processing and hearing aid technology for submarine detection.

China and the West: “Restrict Scientific Freedom to a Certain Degree”

How is it possible to work with Chinese military researchers?

Quite simply because there are no laws against it, neither in the USA nor in Europe, not even in Germany. Our export control regulations generally do not apply to basic research.

The freedom of research is of great value. Do you want to restrict academic freedom?

To a certain degree. Because academic freedom does not mean freedom from responsibility. In science, too, we have a responsibility to ensure that the work we do is not used for dangerous military purposes or for human rights violations. Academic freedom should not mean that I can do what I want, with whom I want, without any strings attached.

To person Jeffrey Stoff is the founder and president of the Center for Research Security & Integrity (CRSI), an American non-profit organization. Prior to that, he worked for various US government agencies for 18 years. The goal of his NGO: to support academic, state and private institutions in minimizing risks to the security and integrity of research by authoritarian states.

Did Western scientists help the Chinese military on purpose, or were they just plain naïve?

Of course, I don’t know the individual motivation or the level of knowledge of the individual researcher. But in general, it’s a lack of awareness of who they’re working with. This is particularly difficult to understand in the case of China, which prevents transparency and deliberately obfuscates what a lab is doing.

How does that work?

There are different possibilities. It starts with not being able to find any information in English about an organization.

Why should there be? They are Chinese people working in China, so their website is in Chinese too.

This is only the first step. In other cases, websites from outside of China will be blocked. Or they use harmless-sounding English names that are sometimes even ridiculous in English. But if you then look at the Chinese side, it becomes clear that it is a defense laboratory for military purposes. This is deliberate deception.

“When you’re dealing with China, it takes more energy to know who you’re dealing with”

So you seriously expect a researcher in Jena to check every time whether websites from outside China are accessible, whether their content is available in English and what the Chinese names really mean?

Of course not. It is asking too much for researchers to conduct a full risk assessment, due diligence and be aware of the geostrategic implications.

What should you do instead?

First we need to raise awareness of these issues. When dealing with China, it takes more energy to know who you are dealing with. It’s different from working with other scientists in liberal democracies. For example, you have to know that the scientists at the Seven Sons of National Defense University are developing weapon systems. They do other research, too, but that’s their primary job.

OK, consciousness. But who can, who should create that?

Governments should at least provide some guidelines and list things they want to warn about or restrict. These can simply be indications that should be considered before entering into a collaboration with Chinese scientists. This is a joint task. Even the US government cannot do this alone.

“China has become increasingly authoritarian and restrictive”

Who else should help?

We need civil society institutions like the non-profit organization I founded, NGOs, think tanks and research institutes to build a knowledge base together. I have started a study, but that too is only a microcosm. There must be systematic international cooperation.

Back to China again. In the past, both sides have benefited from scientific collaboration. Now warn. What has changed?

China has changed. It has become more and more authoritarian, closed, restrictive and violating human rights. Therefore, our responsibility also applies to many other areas such as ethics or mass surveillance. You must know that cooperation with institutions in China that work with the public security apparatus is contrary to our values. My study names people who work with the Ministry of Public Security and the People’s Armed Police Force. These are horrific human rights violators targeted by the party state. We need to be clear about who we are working with.

So no more cooperation with China at all?

We need a clear cost-benefit analysis. There are certainly areas like climate science where we should collectively decide that the potential benefits outweigh the risks. But we need to draw red lines, even in areas like climate science. We should not work with the defense industry, even on climate issues.

But in the end, isn’t everything and everyone in China under the control of the Party?

Yes, it will get complicated. But we should start somewhere, because right now, China has basically unlimited access to global science companies. Let’s start with at least some of the high-risk categories that I describe in my book.

How urgent is the problem?

My study on Germany has clearly shown that the extent and scope are already very risky. The danger of such uncontrolled cooperation is enormous. We cannot wait until we have developed uniform and comprehensive guidelines. In some areas it may already be too late, such as in hypersonics, where the Chinese have already overtaken even the US.