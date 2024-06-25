Home page World

Squid are an important part of the ocean. A new species was discovered thousands of meters deep that surprised us with two characteristics.

Moss Landing – A research team from Germany and the USA has discovered a new species of squid in the Gulf of Mexico. What is particularly striking is the large number of eggs that the females carry with them.

The scientists used an underwater robot for an expedition off the coast of California that can take pictures at depths of thousands of meters. They came across a female squid that was hatching unusually large eggs. Only a few months ago Researchers also found a golden egg in the Pacificwhich posed a puzzle. a virus has already been discovered in the depths of the ocean.

New squid species discovered in the Atlantic: German researchers discover special squid

Although the discovery was made several years ago, the results have only now been published in the journal Ecology published. Among those taking part in the expedition was scientist Henk-Jan T. Hoving from the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel. Together with his colleagues from California and Florida, they explored the deep sea with a Remotely Operated Vehicle, i.e. an underwater robot. When it was about 2560 meters deep, a squid suddenly swam in front of the camera, clutching between 30 and 40 eggs.

Researchers discover female squid with huge offspring – and put forward a theory

It is quite normal for deep-sea squid to carry their eggs around with them. What surprised the researchers, however, was the size and number of eggs. According to the researchers, squid from the same family “Gonatidae” can actually hatch up to 3,000 eggs, which are on average up to six millimeters in diameter. This female, on the other hand, only carried a few dozen eggs, which were around twice as large.

The scientists then evaluated the images of the squid and compared them with other cephalopods from the same family. Tissue samples from the animal could not be taken. Nevertheless, they concluded in their report: “It is probably an undescribed species of the Gonatidae family.”

Surprising facts about squid: The female dies after reproduction

According to Henk-Jan T. Hoving, squid are fundamentally very important in the ocean. “They are feared predators and an important source of food for many animals, even for humans,” he told the trade magazine Geomar after publication. Nevertheless, there is still a lot to learn about deep-sea squid.

In general, hatching eggs is very stressful and even fatal for female squid. According to Hoving, the mother does not eat while carrying her eggs “and eventually dies after the young hatch.” However, this sacrifice increases the chances of survival of her offspring. “This is just one of many remarkable adaptations that help squid survive in the deep sea.”

According to the specialist magazine, the deep sea is the largest habitat on earth and yet is still largely undiscovered. Darkness, cold and, above all, the increasing pressure in the depths make research and expeditions difficult. According to the Max Planck Institute, only about five percent of the deep sea has been truly explored. This makes marine biologists all the more excited about new discoveries, such as the recent expedition off the Galápagos Islands.