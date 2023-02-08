Home page World

From: Patrick Mayer

In action after the earthquake in Turkey in Kirikhan: the rescue organization ISAR Germany, here their spokesman Simon Gutzeit in the ZDF interview. © Screenshot ZDF Mediathek.

Rescuers from Germany also flew to Turkey to free people from the rubble. A team is deployed after the earthquake in Kirikhan. According to a report, the situation is dramatic.

Munich/Kirikhan – After the devastating earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria, it is a difficult race against time.

Earthquake in Turkey: German rescuers are in action in Kirikhan

A team from the rescue organization ISAR Germany is on duty with seven sniffer dogs in the Turkish town of Kirikhan, which with its almost 120,000 inhabitants is around 30 kilometers from Iskenderun near the Mediterranean coast.

According to a report by ZDF there is hardly a house in the city that is not in danger of collapsing after the natural disaster. Meanwhile, the German rescuers reported on their dramatic work in the extreme south of Turkey in an interview with the “heute journal”.

In the video: Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria – newborn baby rescued from rubble

“It’s a huge mess. It looks apocalyptic. Because it’s just too big and too much. We’re trying to do something in every nook and cranny,” explained ISAR spokesman Simon Gutzeit: “We don’t have to search much (after burial, d. editor). People keep coming up to us, asking us for help, because you hear voices everywhere (from victims) hears.” Between Tuesday and Wednesday evening, the German helpers had saved the lives of three people so far, reports ZDF.

Editor’s note: Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: Here’s how you can help

Earthquake in Turkey: According to ZDF, German rescuers don’t even sleep

“The situation here on site is bad, there is no other way to put it. It’s terrible for the people here,” reporter Anselm Stern told the “heute journal”: “The destruction is simply enormous. There is no electricity, there is no sewage, there is no heating. And it’s really bitterly cold and windy here at night. For the vast majority of people here, there is really only desperation about the situation, about the many dead and the many seriously injured.”

Stern confirmed: “The German rescuers who are out and about here really give their all. Many of them haven’t slept in two days and work in two shifts. They’ve been trying all day and are still trying to save the life of a woman here behind me,” said the ZDF journalist about the dramatic deployment of the German aid organization in Kirikhan: “She’s trapped in this huge pile of rubble.”

Earthquake in Turkey: German helpers are fighting for the life of a woman in Kirikhan

Stern pointed to piles of collapsed concrete, rubble, and steel. “It used to be a five-story building. Now it’s just a pile of rubble, some of which is still moving,” he said: “It’s completely open whether the rescue will succeed, whether this woman’s life can really be saved.” (pm)