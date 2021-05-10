Munich (dpa)

Press reports in Germany revealed that Hans Flick, the current coach of the German football club Bayern Munich, will be awarded a three-year contract to train the “Manshafts” team, succeeding Joachim Loew.

The newspaper «Appendtsaitung» published in Munich today, that Flick is expected to take over the leadership of the national team after the European Championship next summer, where he will lead the national team in the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 European Nations Cup.

Flick, 56, has long been called the favorite to succeed Loew, and Flick had appealed to his current club, Bayern Munich, to terminate his contract until 2023.

It is noteworthy that Flick has won seven international and domestic championships with Bayern, and the club has descended on Flick’s desire and has signed Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann to lead the Bavarian club to succeed Flick, as of the new season.