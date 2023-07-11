Home page World

From: Richard Strobl

A German is said to have crashed her car into a family in northern Italy and killed three people. © dpa/Vigili del fuoco

After the fatal accident in Italy, the German driver remains in custody after being questioned. A terrible suspicion is circulating. The prosecutor wants to counteract this.

Santo Stefano di Cadore – In Italy and especially in the tranquil town of Santo Stefano di Cadore, there is still stunned feelings about the car accident in which the German driver drove into an Italian family. A two-year-old whose father and grandmother died.

The 31-year-old from Lower Bavaria remains in custody for the time being. The detention judge Enrica Marson decided on Monday according to Ansa information.

The 31-year-old German was therefore interviewed via video conference from the Venice hospital. She was brought to the psychiatric ward there on Sunday evening – she had previously been imprisoned in the Giudecca women’s prison in Venice. After Pictureinformation, the survey took a full four hours, as all the information had to be translated word for word.

German runs over family in Italy: “I’m in an abyss”

According to the Corriere del Veneto the German has been silent since her arrival in the psychiatric ward. Giuseppe Triolo, the woman’s public defender, reported over the weekend that his client didn’t remember anything. “I’m in an abyss,” the woman is said to have said again and again, according to the media report. She didn’t know anything about the accident, said Triolo, “as if she hadn’t been there.”

Neither the public defender nor the court initially gave an official statement on request. A press conference by the responsible public prosecutor Paolo Luca in the northern Italian city of Belluno was announced for eleven o’clock on Tuesday, Ansa wrote.

The background: According to the prosecutor Luca, reconstructions of the events were currently circulating that were “inaccurate and sometimes even real fantasies” and that would therefore “cause confusion in public opinion”. The aim of the press conference was to “avoid the further dissemination of incorrect and fictitious news and to enable factual and correct information for the public”.

Fatal accident in northern Italy: Terrible suspicion in Italy – many unanswered questions

In Santo Stefano in the Dolomites, the mayor had declared a day of mourning for Monday. Where the three family members died a few days earlier on the Via Udine. Where there are now flowers, candles and cuddly toys at the scene of the accident. And where since then there has been whispering about a terrible suspicion: Did the German run over the pedestrian group on purpose?

“We have to work with empirical data,” said prosecutor Luca dem Corriere della Sera on Sunday, adding: “At this point it is pointless to make any reconstructions that could prove misleading. I can say that we are not ruling anything out until we have put all the elements together.”

What is certain is that the woman crashed into the family at high speed, who were walking on the sidewalk. The two adults, as well as the two-year-old, who was sitting in a stroller, were fully caught and thrown meters through the air. The father and grandmother died at the scene of the accident – the toddler was flown to a hospital, but could not be saved. The mother was not critically injured. The grandfather, who was walking at a distance from the group, reportedly suffered a heart attack and was also taken to hospital.

The German faces a possibly long prison sentence if he is convicted of multiple homicides – a criminal offense in Italy.

Accident tragedy in Italy: camera shows car – skid marks are apparently missing

Pictures from a surveillance camera installed in a workshop, which were made public and handed over to the investigators, did not show the impact, but did show the accident car a few moments before the collision at just before 3:15 p.m. The recordings suggest that the car was traveling much too fast in the town center. According to the media, the woman could have driven up to 90 kilometers per hour. The impact can be heard in the video – it’s a terrible noise.

There were no skid marks on the road. Theoretically, this could indicate that the German may have intentionally rushed into the people. Or that she was distracted, for example by a cell phone – the police checked her smartphone and cell phone data.

For this purpose, witness statements and previous events must be evaluated. According to Ansa, someone from the village reported that shortly before the accident, the German got into a loud argument before suddenly getting into her car and speeding away. It was also said that she had been noticed weeks earlier in Bolzano with aggressive behavior in public. Italian media also scoured the woman’s profiles on social networks. The investigators will now examine all of this. (rjs/dpa)