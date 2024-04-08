GSD has published the ranking of best-selling games in March in Germanywhich sees once again in first position EA Sports FC 24 which overtook Helldivers 2. Sony's multiplayer shooter still remains a huge seller and this is demonstrated by the fact that it still ranks above Dragon's Dogma 2.

The case of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is curious, completely absent from the top 20, despite Square Enix's JRPG recording the record as the best launch of 2024 on German soil as far as the retail market is concerned. Evidently the vast majority of sales were concentrated on day one (29 February), and then slowed down significantly in the following days and weeks, and/or digital sales did not go as well as physical ones.

As for the other new entries in the ranking, in seventh place we find Rise of the Ronin in seventh place, WWE 2K24 in eighth and Princess Peach: Showtime! to the twelfth. Staying on topic, another surprise is represented by Command & Conquer – The Ultimate Collection which reached fifth position in its debut month.