The German railway company Deutsche Bahn announced that it has largely been able to repair the damage caused by Storm Zoltan. A company spokesman said on Saturday, “Regional traffic is back on schedule, and long-distance flight traffic is returning to normal.”
The spokesman said that long-distance trains are currently experiencing crowding due to the approaching Eid days. Storm “Zoltan” hit Germany yesterday, Friday, severely disrupting traffic on roads and railways.
