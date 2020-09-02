The German prosecutor’s office refused to recognize the case of Alexei Navalny as a special case. Reported by RIA News…

The prosecutor’s office has not yet named the start date for the investigation of what happened to the Russian oppositionist. It is emphasized that it is not customary in Germany to disclose details of an investigation against a person, unless it is a special case. At the same time, the Prosecutor’s Office of the Federal Republic of Germany confirmed the receipt of an appeal from Russian colleagues who requested the results of the patient’s analyzes.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane had to land in Omsk. He was placed in the toxic intensive care unit of the city hospital. The oppositionist fell into a natural coma, and he was connected to a ventilator. On the afternoon of August 22, Navalny was taken to a clinic in Berlin. On August 24, German doctors reported that, according to preliminary studies, Navalny was intoxicated with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.

