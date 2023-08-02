Driving is already expensive, but according to a German professor far too many people can still afford it. He pleaded for a liter price of 100 euros for fuel. That, he says, is the price of climate protection.

The proposal comes from Gregor Bachmann, professor of civil law and corporate law at Germany’s Humboldt University. He suggested on Twitter that global warming can only really be slowed down “when driving starts hurting” the wallet. According to Bachmann, such a thing would only happen at a petrol price of 100 euros per litre.

Now privileged

Bachmann wrote: ‘Only when a liter costs 100 euros or more will our fellow citizens slowly start thinking about whether we can do without a car after all. The very poorest here can already afford a car. Everyone who drives a car is already privileged – so the measure will mainly affect the lower middle class. Driving must hurt to force the switch to more CO2-friendly means of transport.” See also US and Iran accuse each other of blocking nuclear talks

To the German newspaper Image said Bachmann: ,,That is (unfortunately) the price you have to pay for climate protection. The problem with the mobility shift is that we have become accustomed to prosperity for everyone. However, this can only be financed by everyone because it is at the expense of the planet and therefore of third parties.

Drivers are lazy

Many Germans believe that they depend on their car. A switch to public transport would not be possible due to a lack of supply, even if the willingness is there. Bachmann sees it differently, according to him these people are just too lazy. “There are also buses and trains in the countryside. Of course they don’t drive there every five minutes, but that’s the price if you want to afford a house in the country,” explains the law professor.

Finished on Twitter

Bachmann was slammed on Twitter immediately after posting his tweet, after which he deleted his original post. “Of course 100 euros is far from realistic,” he scribbled back. “But it is clear that the CO2 price must be very high,” he wrote in a new post on Twitter. ‘Apparently you can take anything from the Germans, except their beer and car,’ he remarked ironically.



