There is a good chance that you are starting to see more and more electric cars on your street. Would there come a time when all your neighbors would have their own charging station? According to Ferdinand Dudenhöffer, that chance is small. Dudenhöffer is a German professor and co-founder of the automotive research company CAR (Center for Automotive Research). “The combustion engine is safe for the next 100 years,” says the professor.

Dudenhoffer did research into the discounts given on new cars in Germany and compared electric models with cars with a combustion engine. This showed that car brands give relatively more discounts on cars with combustion engines than on EVs. And this while there were extra discounts on electric cars in Germany.

Why there was suddenly a big discount on EVs in Germany

At the end of last year it was announced that the German government was abruptly ending subsidies on EVs. This happened because there was a large gap in the budget before the end of the year. However, car buyers still paid the same amount. This was not due to the government, but to the car brands that themselves received the subsidy through discounts.

Dudenhöffer indicates that it is not the car brands themselves that have weakened interest in electric cars, but politics. He also explains why car brands want to sell petrol cars: 'Based on the higher profit margins for cars with combustion engines, it is easier to give a discount on this. When the premium for electric cars disappears, car brands sometimes even make losses on their models. That is why car brands are now focusing more on selling cars with combustion engines.'

Why the combustion engine is not necessarily safe

Based on the disappearance of the EV subsidy and the realization of higher profits on fuel cars, Dudenhöffer argues that the combustion engine can continue to live for another century. It is not known where the professor gets the knowledge that no new subsidies or other EV incentives will be created in the next 100 years. In addition, this is specifically about Germany, but there are also a few other countries in the world where cars are built and sold. His conclusion seems a bit premature to us, but who are we…