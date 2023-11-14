DGerman electricity prices for private households are among the highest in the EU. Small and medium-sized households with an annual consumption of less than 5,000 kilowatt hours incur particularly high costs, as can be seen from a data query from the Federal Statistical Office commissioned by the left-wing faction and which is available to the Germany editorial network (Wednesday). Accordingly, the consumer electricity price for one-person households was only higher in Liechtenstein and Belgium in the first half of 2023.

Specifically, German households with an annual consumption of less than 2,500 kilowatt hours – usually one-person households or pensioners living with two people – paid a kilowatt hour price of 45.36 cents. In Liechtenstein the cost was 46.35 cents per kilowatt hour, while in Spain it was less than half.

Of Germany’s neighbors, only Belgium has higher prices in this category at 45.59 cents per kilowatt hour, while the prices in Poland (19.92), France (27.35) and Austria (29.88 cents) are significantly lower than in Germany Prices were. The average for all 27 EU countries was 31.88 cents per kilowatt hour.

Even with an annual electricity consumption of between 2,500 and 5,000 kilowatt hours, which applies to average families, German electricity prices were far ahead in the EU at 41.25 cents per kilowatt hour: only in the Netherlands, Liechtenstein, Belgium and Romania was the electricity for private consumers more expensive. The EU average in the first half of the year was 28.9 cents per kilowatt hour.