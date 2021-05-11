Priests in hundreds of Catholic churches have blessed same-sex marriage in Germany. This was reported by the Südwestrundfunk TV and radio company.

Church ministers who support same-sex unions have organized the Love Wins movement. Members of the movement have drawn up a virtual map that shows all churches in which a same-sex couple can receive a blessing.

The movement was created in response to a recent statement by the Vatican about the sinfulness of homosexual unions. German priests condemned the approach of the church authorities and called it “a slap in the face to people all over the world.” They stressed that opposition to same-sex couples drives people away from the church.

Thousands of clergymen across Germany have also signed a petition urging the Catholic Church to freely bless gay marriage. Some parishes have hung rainbow flags in front of churches, traditionally symbolizing the solidarity of the LGBT community.

Earlier, the Vatican ruled that the Catholic Church cannot bless gay marriage as it is considered a sin. The Congregation for the Doctrine of Faith (CDF) has indicated that gay marriage is discouraged by the Catholic Church. Pope Francis is said to have approved this decision as well. According to the pontiff, the ban should not be regarded as discrimination.

Since 2017, same-sex marriage has been officially allowed in Germany. The country also legally prohibits the use of medical techniques to change sexual orientation in persons under 18 years of age.