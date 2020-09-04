Germany should not show hostility to Russia and the Russian people, despite the difficult situation in international relations due to the case of Alexei Navalny – German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned about this, RP Online reports.

He stressed the seriousness of the situation in which the situation with Navalny puts relations with Russia. Steinmeier said this undermines confidence in the Russian authorities and makes it difficult to work together.

“However, Germany does not want hostility towards Russia or the Russian people,” he said.

A similar remark was made earlier by Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich International Security Conference. He recalled that Western countries need cooperation with Russia on a number of issues, and therefore one should not overly exacerbate the reaction to what happened to Navalny.

As the German government announced on September 2, military toxicologists found traces of a substance from the Novichok group in the oppositionist’s body. The Russian ambassador to Germany has already been summoned to the FRG Foreign Ministry. In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that they were waiting for an official response to the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office to Germany on the situation with Navalny.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane had to land in Omsk. The patient was admitted to the toxic intensive care unit of the city hospital. Navalny fell into a natural coma and was connected to a ventilator. On the afternoon of August 22, the oppositionist was taken to the Charite clinic in Berlin.