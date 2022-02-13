The current President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, has been re-elected for a second term. About this, with reference to the results of voting in the Bundestag, writes Der Spiegel.

The assembly delegates are 1472 people, the 66-year-old politician scored 1045 votes.

In addition to the Social Democrat Steinmeier, Left candidate physician Gerhard Trabert, German Christian Democratic Union member Max Otte of the Alternative for Germany, and physicist Stefanie Gebauer of the Free Voters also participated in the elections. Trabert received 96 votes, Gebauer 58, and Otte 140. 12 votes were declared invalid, 86 delegates abstained.

It is noted that Steinmeier’s re-election was expected. Initially, almost all major parties supported his candidacy. He has been President of Germany since March 19, 2017, when he replaced Joachim Gauck.