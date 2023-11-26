Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 11/26/2023 – 16:27

On a visit to Jerusalem, Frank-Walter Steinmeier stated that Israel “fights for its existence”, but considered that military action in the Gaza Strip should spare the civilian population and respect international humanitarian law. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier arrived this Sunday (11/26) to Israel for a two-day solidarity visit. He traveled accompanied by his wife, Elke Büdenbender, and the president of the Bundestag (lower house of the German Parliament), Bärbel Bas, and her husband.

The fact that two of the highest representatives of the German state are traveling to Jerusalem is intended to show a strong sign of solidarity with Israel, which has been at war with the radical Islamic group Hamas since October 7th. The invitation to visit was made by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, of whom Steinmeier is a close friend.

At a press conference alongside Herzog in Jerusalem, Steinmeier said that Israel has never been so deeply wounded as on October 7 and that the country is fighting “for its existence.”

“Israel has every right to defend itself and guarantee its existence,” he emphasized. “The terrorist organization Hamas must never achieve its stated objective, namely the annihilation of Israel,” she added.

Before leaving for Israel, the German president had already reiterated, in a video message, Israel’s right to defend itself.

“No one can deny Israel the right to combat terrorism effectively,” he said.

In the video, he considered, however, that it is necessary to protect the civilian population and respect international humanitarian law.

“Measures to remove civilians from the line of fire are essential. Added to this is the need to supply basic goods. This is something that international humanitarian law requires and that we in Germany also expect,” he declared.

In the message, Steinmeier highlighted that his visit aims to demonstrate Germany’s solidarity with Israel.

“Not just solidarity with Israel as a victim of terrorism, but also with Israel defending itself,” he maintained.

Humanitarian help

The president stressed that Germany provides humanitarian aid to Gaza and that, during his visit, he wants to talk to Israeli authorities about ways to get it to the region during the temporary ceasefire in force.

“For us there is no discussion: each life is worth the same as another. From a humanitarian point of view we do not make distinctions. Our solidarity is with all the victims of this war,” he declared.

“But, politically, we must differentiate, since the terror that Israel was a victim of on October 7th cannot be repeated,” he added.

Steinmeier warned that the current lull in fighting does not automatically bring peace and that peace cannot be lasting as long as Hamas remains a threat to Israel.

“There is only one way out with a policy based on two principles: more security for Israel and, at the same time, future prospects for the Palestinians,” he said.

Steinmeier again defended a future two-state solution, in which Israelis and Palestinians would live peacefully side by side, and criticized the missed opportunities to have put this into practice.

le (EFE, Lusa, ots)