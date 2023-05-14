German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky at his residence in Berlin, Bellevue Palace. This was announced on Thursday, May 14, TV channel n-tv.

Zelensky’s visit to Germany was the first since the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

According to the channel, after meeting with Steinmeier, the Ukrainian leader visited the office of the Federal Chancellor of Germany, where he is negotiating with the head of the German Cabinet, Olaf Scholz.

It is noted that later Zelensky should go to Aachen, where he will be awarded the Charlemagne Award for services to European unity.

The President of Ukraine arrived in Berlin on Sunday night from Rome. The fact that he will arrive in Germany became known as early as May 3. On the same day, T-Online reported that the trip of the President of Ukraine to Germany might not take place due to the leakage of information about it in the media. A source in the Ukrainian leadership told the portal that the Kyiv government reacted angrily to the published materials. Later, the Berlin police launched an investigation into the leak of information about Zelensky’s visit to Germany.

On May 5, Bundestag deputy from the Left Party Sarah Wagenknecht spoke out against the decision to award Zelensky the Charlemagne Prize. The deputy explained that, in her opinion, everyone who is awarded such an award is obliged to do everything to resolve the Ukrainian conflict.

Earlier, the German government, on the eve of Zelensky’s arrival, agreed on a package of military support for Kyiv worth 2.7 billion euros.