German President Walter Steinmeier went into quarantine, as one of his guards was found to have COVID-19, reports TASS…

Steinmeier’s first coronavirus test came back negative, according to media reports.

Due to the quarantine, the president will cancel his participation in the presentation of the traditional Peace Prize for German booksellers, which is to be held on October 18 at the international Frankfurt Book Fair.

We add that in total more than 356 thousand people fell ill with coronavirus in Germany, of which 7 830 were infected over the past day, which became a record daily figure for the entire period of the pandemic.