German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his deep sorrow during a memorial service for the victims of the attack on the western German city of Solingen.

Steinmeier stressed that a comprehensive investigation must be conducted into the crime and the errors and shortcomings that may have contributed to the failure to prevent the crime.

Steinmeier spoke with relatives of the victims of the crime that killed three people and injured eight others. Steinmeier said the pain caused by the incident was unbearable, and added, addressing the relatives of the victims: “I cannot, and none of us can, estimate the suffering you are going through, dear families and friends, what you have to endure, the hell you are living through.”

In addition to Steinmeier, the memorial service, held in the city’s theater and concert hall, was attended by officials including Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Parliament Speaker Bärbel Bass, North Rhine-Westphalia (where Solingen is located) Prime Minister Hendrik Fuest and State Interior Minister Herbert Reul. Elke Büdenbinder, the wife of the German president, was also among the 450 people in attendance.