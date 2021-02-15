At the G20 summit in Hamburg, the organizers probably played a little trick: They sat Melania Trump at dinner next to a special friend of her husband.

Hamburg – Donald Trump’s appearance at the G20 summit in Hamburg in July 2017 was apparently more unpleasant for him than previously assumed. And not just for him, but also for his wife Melania Trump. At least that’s what the new three-part BBC documentary “Trump Takes on the World” claims. The German hosts would have played a trick on the US first lady.

At the summit dinner, Melania Trump had to sit next to Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We only found out late about the Germans’ incomprehensible decision to put the First Lady next to President Putin,” says Fiona Hill, a former Russia expert on the US National Security Council, in the first part of the documentary.

Donald Trump joined Putin at the G20 summit – to save his Melania

“You could have put her next to any other G20 participant, but no, you had to choose President Putin,” says the former security officer. The reason: “Everyone would question every interaction.” Ultimately, the US president had to step in to resolve the embarrassing situation. He talked to Putin at the table for over half an hour – under close observation of the other country leaders.

The situation was tricky because the G20 summit was the first official meeting between Donald Trump and Putin. The encounter was accompanied by speculation about Russia’s role in the US election in 2016. The BBC documentary recently provided some spicy insights into Trump’s presidency – including a violent tip from the US president to Chancellor Angela Merkel. (ma)