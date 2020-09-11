Germany accepts 150 minors, 13,000 are homeless in Moria. That Seehofer is celebrating for this “humanitarian achievement” is surprised.

Angela Merkel and Horst Seehofer had been opponents within the refugee autumn 2015. However they drew the identical conclusion from this. German borders ought to by no means be open to refugees once more if Europe doesn’t take part. That’s the new doctrine. It applies – regardless of what number of drown within the Mediterranean Sea, regardless of whether or not the Moria camp burns down, regardless of whether or not giant German cities supply to absorb refugees.

Germany will absorb 150 minors, 13,000 are homeless in Moria. The truth that Horst Seehofer is celebrating for this “humanitarian achievement” is astonishing and as soon as once more raises the query of what world the inside minister lives in. There are additionally many within the Union who know that Germany can and should do extra with out danger. However the brand new Merkel-Seehofer doctrine means: We won’t do it – and we do not need to.

Merkel’s announcement to absorb 400 minors from Moria along with France and some different international locations was tactically very intelligent. You present that you’re doing one thing, sign fleeting consideration, simulate a European resolution and thus contemplate the matter to be over. Morally that is an oath of revelation.

Seehofer’s argument {that a} much less narrow-minded coverage would forestall a typical European asylum coverage – as a result of the others would then all the time know that the German borders are open – is threadbare. The EU asylum coverage has been blocked for years – and this blockade is not going to harden if just a few thousand from Moria come to Freiburg, Erfurt or Berlin. And it doesn’t loosen up when 1000’s vegetate in Moria in winter.

And now? SPD chief Saskia Esken requires a coalition committee due to Seehofer’s Moria coverage. That’s acceptable, hopefully Esken is not going to be alone within the SPD. As a result of solely the SPD can obtain one thing in real-political phrases. It stays to be seen whether or not the dedication of Norbert Röttgen and different Christian Democrats to an even bigger resolution is greater than a one-hit marvel.

In any case, it is very important proceed to exert public stress and – as federal states, cities and municipalities are doing – to indicate that they need to absorb refugees. As a result of, in contrast to Seehofer and Merkel, the republic is able to solidarity.