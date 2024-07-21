Home page politics

CDU leader Friedrich Merz praised Biden’s great achievements. (Archive photo) © Michael Kappeler/dpa

Almost three months before the election, 81-year-old Joe Biden is withdrawing from the US presidential race. The move is met with recognition in Germany.

Berlin – German politicians are paying tribute to US President Joe Biden for withdrawing from the race for another term. Biden has served the American people for more than five decades, wrote CDU leader Friedrich Merz on Platform X. “His decision today deserves the greatest respect.”

German politicians pay tribute to US President Biden for his withdrawal © Sascha Baumann/ZDF/dpa

Green Party leader Ricarda Lang said on X: “Joe Biden has served his country in an impressive way as president. And he is doing the same with this step. My greatest respect!”

CDU foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen wrote on X that Biden had “corrected his mistake of running again late, but not too late.” That, too, deserves the greatest respect. “The Democratic Party now has the chance to turn the election campaign around again.”

SPD foreign policy expert Ralf Stegner wrote on X that it was an “expected bombshell in the USA”. In the end, there was no alternative and this was necessary in order to defeat the Republican candidate Donald Trump.

The 81-year-old Biden announced his withdrawal from the presidential race on several social media platforms. He had come under pressure from his own ranks because of his age and mental state. Biden now wants to concentrate only on fulfilling his duties as president, he wrote. He recommended his vice president Kamala Harris as a replacement candidate for the election in November. dpa