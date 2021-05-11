The sanctions imposed by the European Union (EU) on Russia are damaging the German economy, so they should be lifted immediately. This opinion was expressed on May 11 by the co-chairman of the Alternative for Germany party Tino Krupalla.

“Peace in Europe and throughout the world is one of the central goals of the Alternative for Germany”. Good relations with Russia play an important role in this. Because for us Russia belongs to Europe. That is why the sanctions policy against Russia must be stopped immediately, “the politician quotes. “RIA News”…

Krupalla noted that the sanctions are detrimental to the Russian and German sides. Particularly hard hit, he said, were entrepreneurs from Eastern Europe, who had good economic relations with Russia for many years.

On March 22, the European Union imposed sanctions against 11 individuals and four organizations from different countries, including Russia, for “human rights violations and abuse.” It was noted that two Russians were on the sanctions list. They are now banned from entering EU countries, and their bank accounts will be frozen there if discovered.

At the same time, on April 25, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas spoke out against confrontation with Russia. According to him, the FRG’s priorities are good-neighborly relations with it. He stated that the dialogue between Russia and the West is “very bad” at present and should not remain the same in the future. One way or another, Maas said, no one is interested in the constant provocations escalating into a serious conflict, including Europe.

On April 30, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced in response that eight citizens of the EU countries and representatives of the official structures of the European Union were denied entry to the territory of the Russian Federation. It was clarified that the list included the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, the Chairman of the Latvian National Council for Electronic Media Ivars Abolins and a member of the French delegation to PACE (Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe) Jacques Mayor.