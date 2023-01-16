German politician Schultz said that Kyiv will never receive decommissioned Tornado fighters

The German politician Gauke Schulz responded in Twitter Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk to his demand to provide Kyiv with 93 Tornado fighters, which should be decommissioned soon. According to him, Ukraine will never receive this type of aviation.

“You will never get a Tornado. They protect us in Germany and will not lead us to war with Russia,” he wrote.

Schultz added that there are people working with these fighters in his entourage who want to prevent Kyiv from misappropriating this equipment.

Earlier it became known that Ukraine’s allies provided Kyiv with more than four thousand armored vehicles, artillery pieces, aircraft and other weapons systems. According to Bloomberg, 410 tanks of the Soviet era, about 300 armored vehicles and infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), 1,100 armored personnel carriers were delivered to Kyiv during the entire period of the special military operation (SVO).