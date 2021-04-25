The Prime Minister of the State of Saxony in Germany Michael Kretschmer on Saturday, April 24, in an interview with reporters RT spoke about the need to get closer and improve relations with Russia and supported the concept of a common European home from the Atlantic to Vladivostok.

According to the politician, Russia to a large extent lives within the framework of European values ​​and European culture, and the European Union and the Russian Federation are two partners who “will always be connected with each other, will depend on each other,” therefore they should be engaged in what unites them …

The conflicts that exist in eastern Ukraine and elsewhere, Kretschmer noted, must be identified and resolved. Their further preservation or aggravation will not benefit anyone, he stressed.

“People in Russia and Europe want peace, security, the opportunity to build their own lives, to work with each other in prosperity – this is where we have so much in common. Let’s put an end to the topic of Ukraine – we will contribute to the establishment of peace there, and then there will be even more opportunities for cooperation, ”he urged.

Earlier in the day, Soyuz-90 / Greens co-chairwoman Annalena Berbock, who was elected as a candidate for the chancellor of Germany, in an interview with the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine called on the EU countries to simultaneously engage in dialogue and be tough towards Russia. In addition, she stated that Ukraine’s steps towards NATO membership were unrealistic in advance, and the question of the supply of weapons to the country from the FRG, if it becomes chancellor, remained without comment.

In response, Ukrainian Ambassador to Berlin Andriy Melnyk noted that Kiev should discard the illusion of changes in the FRG’s policy and rely only on its own forces.