Bild: German politician Hrdy got into a fight with a demonstrator and bit him on the leg

Alternative for Germany (AfD) politician Stefan Hrdy got into a fight with a protest participant. reports Bild.

The incident occurred in the city of Essen, where a party congress was held last weekend, which provoked mass demonstrations. According to the German politician, one of the protesters attacked him and struck him several times. Falling to the ground, Hrdy grabbed the demonstrator’s leg and bit him.

“Someone kicked me in the calf from behind, I fell down, and then three or four people piled on me. The man whose leg I bit in self-defense had previously kicked me in the face,” the politician said, commenting on the incident.