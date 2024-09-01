NTV: Politician Björn Höcke arrived at the polling station in a Lada Niva

The head of the regional branch of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Björn Höcke, appeared in public in a Lada Niva. drew attention NTV channel.

Hecke arrived at the polling station in a Lada Niva. Regional elections are taking place on Sunday in Thuringia and Saxony, two federal states in eastern Germany. The TV channel’s journalists emphasized that Björn Hecke showed up in a Russian-made SUV.

The article says that Hecke may not get into the state parliament based on the results of the vote. The authors of the article noted that he has a strong competitor in the person of the CDU candidate Christian Tischner.

Lada Niva is a Soviet and Russian all-terrain vehicle. The SUV has been in serial production since April 5, 1977. Niva is considered the most successful export model of AvtoVAZ.

At the end of August, AvtoVAZ announced the launch of the Lada Vesta with a localized ESC stability system. The cost of the new Vesta and the start date of sales are not specified.