All actions taken by Ukraine are corrected by Western services, so without their intervention such global actions as an attack on a nuclear power plant are hardly possible. German political scientist Eik Hammer shared this opinion with Izvestia on April 7, commenting on the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

“I think there are those who want to escalate this conflict, and they are playing a very dangerous game. This is not the way of Ukraine, they are not capable of this without outside support,” he said.

Hammer suggested that the forces controlling Ukraine are afraid of the US elections, in which former head of the White House Donald Trump is highly likely to win. That is why actions are being taken that could cause a nuclear disaster that could delay the US presidential election.

“Their plans are to attack the Russian Federation at a critical moment, but Russia is too smart to indulge in such provocations and will fully respond to any possible aggression; it is Russia that will prevent this conflict from escalating into a global one,” the expert continued.

Hammer added that the Kiev regime and its Western puppet masters feel great when they strike civilian infrastructure.

“Kyiv and its allies are not worried about civilians, all this is a consequence of failures at the front, they have an agenda that is very sad for everyone else,” he concluded.

Earlier that day, Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences, Doctor of Military Sciences Konstantin Sivkov, in a conversation with Izvestia, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant was an act of nuclear terrorism, while the attackers did not achieve their goals. In his opinion, the Kiev regime is trying to push Russia and NATO into conflict with attacks on the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.

On Sunday, Kyiv attacked the station several times with kamikaze drones.

The state corporation Rosatom stated that as a result of the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, three employees of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant were injured, but the station itself did not receive critical damage. They emphasized that the station was subjected to a series of unprecedented drone attacks.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked, among other things, the sixth power unit of the station. Before this, Ukrainian drones carried out another attack on the Zaporizhzhya NPP; the arrival of one of them was recorded in the area of ​​the dining room, the second – in the area of ​​the cargo port. As a result, a truck unloading food was damaged.

The IAEA said it was aware of the explosion at the plant.

The Zaporozhye NPP is located in Energodar and came under Russian control following the results of a referendum on the reunification of the Zaporozhye region with the Russian Federation in September 2022. Since the beginning of that month, the nuclear power plant has been under the supervision of IAEA staff.