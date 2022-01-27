German political scientist, former German diplomat Hubert Thilike accused the West of inflating hysteria about a war with Russia, which has no plans for an armed conflict. His words leads REN TV.

The expert noted that the security of Europe is possible only with Russia. He did not see a direct threat of war and stressed that hostilities between countries should not be allowed.

“Russia has no intention of going that far. Hysteria is being fanned in Germany and Europe that war is threatening. And something needs to be done about it. After all, Moscow’s intention is not to wage war, but to show that Russia is in the ranks, on the world stage,” Tilike added.

The political scientist said that the West does not need an escalation, although there are government officials who constantly criticize Moscow and “want to start a quarrel” with it. According to the expert, if both sides make concessions, a compromise and a search for ideas are possible so as not to go too far.

Tilike stressed that this situation cannot continue, it is necessary to act and seek a peaceful solution through negotiations and cooperation.

Earlier, Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said that Russia refuses to accept the US response to its security guarantees. According to him, Moscow is not satisfied with such a response. The senator emphasized that the States had gathered together “their fantasies and claims.”