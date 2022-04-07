DIn a government statement, Baden-Württemberg Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) prepared the population for a significant loss of prosperity and described the previous German policy on Russia as “naive”, “failed” and “a serious mistake”. Since the end of the Cold War, the Europeans have relied on cooperation, security cooperation with Russia and strong economic and political ties. That was a “wrong way”. “We have neglected our ability to defend ourselves and made ourselves dependent on energy policy.”

Regarding the domestic and state political consequences of the war of aggression, Kretschmann said: “We have to prepare for tougher confrontations and tougher cuts. The state cannot compensate for everything. Each of us must make our contribution to this, there will be less to distribute.” Civic duties arise from the current crisis situation, because everyone is part of society and the state. “The structural change in our economy will accelerate again. The farewell to fossil raw materials is coming faster, the creation of resilience and defense costs prosperity and money that we can no longer spend in other areas,” said Kretschmann.

In view of the people’s struggle for freedom in Ukraine, the word bravery takes on a new meaning: “We now see that bravery is not just a word in philosophical discourse. The fact that such a people are defending themselves against an overpowering opponent can only justify the admiration of all of us.” The Ukrainians are doing it for their freedom, sovereignty and self-determination. “The view that democracy and freedom will automatically prevail step by step has proven to be an illusion.” It is now necessary to “always think about geopolitics from an economic point of view”. Energy security is now a matter of national security. When it comes to the construction of wind turbines, solar roofs, power lines and heating networks, “aesthetic and small-scale concerns” should no longer be given priority. On Thursday, the state parliament wants to pass a law to accelerate the expansion of wind power.

Kretschmann did not comment on extending the operating times of nuclear power plants to bridge the shortage of fossil fuels. In an opinion poll by the Allensbach Institute for Demoscopy, commissioned by the regional newspapers in Baden-Württemberg, 57 percent of the citizens surveyed had spoken out in favor of extending the service life of nuclear power plants, but only 37 percent in favor of a speed limit to save fossil fuels.







The CDU parliamentary group leader Manuel Hagel spoke out in favor of tougher sanctions against Russia and criticized the traffic light government in Berlin: “We also have to deliver heavy military equipment to Ukraine, the rumbling about oil and gas issues is not a sign of strength. The Federal Chancellor lacks any claim to leadership.”

The opposition FDP parliamentary group leader Hans-Ulrich Rülke criticized Kretschmann’s government statement. The prime minister suggested that the industrial country of Germany could become energy self-sufficient with wind and solar energy. It would have been more honest if Kretschmann had admitted that the coal phase-out in 2030 was in fact now up for discussion. And it is true that the European peace order is in ruins. “But please name who was responsible for this policy. Chancellor Merkel was responsible,” said Rülke. Until recently, Angela Merkel, for whom Kretschmann prayed during the 2015 refugee crisis, was a political role model for the prime minister.





