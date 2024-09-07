A man was stabbed by another man at the main train station in the German city of Karlsruhe and was seriously injured.

Police are still searching for the perpetrator, who is believed to have attacked and injured the 32-year-old victim after a fight on Friday evening, police said.

Criminal police are looking for eyewitnesses. According to initial police investigations, the alleged perpetrator ran after the victim on the train platform and shouted something at him, then pushed him to the ground and inflicted stab wounds and injuries to his upper body and one of his legs.

Before the federal police arrived, the suspect fled toward an exit at the train station, temporarily closing the station and preventing some trains from moving. The initial search was unsuccessful.

The police said that it is not possible at the present time to rule out that the motive for the crime is due to a relationship between the perpetrator and the victim, adding that the exact circumstances of the crime are still unclear at the present time, noting that it is impossible to interrogate the victim.

The victim underwent surgery for his serious injuries, and police said the man’s condition is not currently in danger.

A police spokeswoman had earlier said that a train driver had alerted the integrated control centre about a knife attack on the platform. When federal police arrived at the station, they found only the injured man. Police assumed it was a personal dispute, declaring that there was no danger to the public.