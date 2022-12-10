A member of the special forces patrols in front of the Dresden shopping center where the attack took place. / EFE

The German Police ended this Saturday afternoon with a major operation involving the taking of hostages in the center of the city of Dresden. The detainees, a saleswoman and a child, are well and the perpetrator died shortly after being seriously injured when he was going to be reduced, reported the security forces, who did not say if he had self-harmed or suffered damage when he was captured. . The agents pointed out that the arrested man had had unusual behavior. “We believe that he suffered from some mental illness,” a spokesman said.

This morning the galleries of the Altmarkgalerie shopping center and adjoining buildings were evacuated after the attacker fired several shots. The man then took refuge in a drugstore, where he took two hostages, according to local media. A special police command then took positions, while a relationship was sought between this case and other incidents in the city.

In the Dresden neighborhood of Prohlis, a 62-year-old woman had been found dead shortly before, apparently related to the kidnapper. This would be the 40-year-old son of the deceased. Shortly after the body was found, a man threatened several people with a gun near the main station at the entrance to a building where Radio Dresden is based.

The man apparently tried unsuccessfully to gain access to the newsroom and in his frustration fired several shots, according to witness statements. The suspect tried to break down a door to force his way in, station manager Tino Utassy said. Failing to do so, he fired through a hole in the door. “The workers thankfully had the good sense to escape through a second exit and get to safety,” Utassy said. No one was injured and the man left the building shortly after.

From there he moved to the commercial gallery, where he took the commercial employee and a child hostage and fortified himself in a drugstore, according to the Police. This proceeded to evacuate the entire shopping arcade and surrounding buildings, while special assault units arrived at the scene to intervene. Shortly after, the hostages were released and a confrontation between the agents and the kidnapper took place, in which the latter suffered such serious injuries that he died shortly after.