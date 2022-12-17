The German police have recovered a “significant” part of the jewelery ensembles that were stolen three years ago during a sensational art robbery in the Grünes Gewölbe museum in Dresden. Authorities in the state of Saxony, where Dresden is located, announced this on Saturday. The ensembles were seized in Berlin on the night from Friday to Saturday.

It concerns 31 recovered documents, of which “a number” appear to be complete. It is not known how many of the stolen items are currently lost or damaged. The ensembles found will first be examined by forensic specialists and then by art experts. It is not known how the German authorities tracked down the documents.

The art theft from the Dresden Green Vault, the so-called ‘treasury of Dresden’, took place in November 2019. Thieves managed to get their hands on a series of jewel ensembles from the eighteenth century. The financial value of the pieces remained unclear, although experts stated that the value was mainly of an art and cultural-historical nature. If the gemstones – such as diamonds, rubies and sapphires – were separated from the ensembles to be sold individually, that value would be lost.

Saxony’s interior minister Roland Wöller said at the time that the robbery was “an attack on Saxony’s cultural identity.” Almost a year after the robbery, the German police managed to arrest three suspects. Before that, more than 1,600 agents raided various places. It is also not known whether the suspects tipped off the police about the ensembles.