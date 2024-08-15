WSJ: Nord Stream bombing investigation now focused on Zaluzhny

The German police investigation into the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline bombings is now focused on former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) Valeriy Zaluzhny. This reports edition of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

“The German investigation is currently focused on Zaluzhny and his assistants, although they have no evidence that could be presented in court,” the statement said. It is claimed that the former commander-in-chief’s possible involvement in the terrorist attack on the gas pipelines could radically change relations between Ukraine and Germany.

An unnamed German official told reporters that the attack on infrastructure was a compelling reason to trigger NATO’s collective defense clause, but that would not happen because Nord Stream was destroyed by a country backed by Germany. The newspaper stressed that German authorities were seriously concerned about undermining support for military aid to Ukraine if Kyiv’s involvement in the attack was proven.

Earlier it was reported that the CIA demanded that Volodymyr Zelensky cancel the blowing up of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines. He agreed and gave the corresponding order to Zaluzhny, but he ignored it.