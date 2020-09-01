BY JUAN CARLOS BARRENA

The German Police Union (GdO) has warned of the danger that the extreme right and neo-Nazis will end up controlling the protest movement against the measures to confront the coronavirus epidemic in this country, after the riots led by neo-Nazis and far-rightists in the demonstration of the Sars-Covid-2 virus deniers last Saturday in Berlin. Right-wing radicals are on the verge of “taking complete control” of that movement, says Jörg Radek, vice president of the GdP, in statements today to the Funke group newspapers, in which he highlights the threat that nonconformist demonstrations radicalize in a similar way to the anti-Islamists of Pegida, the xenophobic European Patriots against the Islamization of the West. The protest movement against the restrictions due to the epidemic “has definitively lost its innocence,” says Radek, then affirms that those who join these protests must ask themselves if they want to make common cause with the extreme right and neo-Nazis.

Also the Central Council of Jews in Germany has sounded the alarm about the growing anti-Semitism that is registered in these demonstrations. Josef Schuster, president of the council, appealed to citizens in Germany in an interview with the tabloid Bild to be “aware of who they are joining or with whom they are marching” in these protests. People should be clear that they “indirectly support the arguments of the anti-Semites at the moment when they join the demonstrations to criticize the policy of the federal government and the 16 federal states to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In turn, the Federal Minister of Health, Jens Spahn, has rejected that Saturday’s demonstration in Berlin reflects the real atmosphere in Germany. “We are seeing in the polls and I feel in the acts that I attend a majority support for our policy,” Spahn said in statements to German public television. As for the attempted assault on the “Reichstag” led by elements of the extreme right during those protests, the minister stressed that “we cannot accept that these images reflect the general feeling in the country.” After expressing his understanding towards people who are disappointed or frustrated by the restrictions imposed by the authorities, he stressed that “the question is: what frustration justifies hatred?” Jens Spahn declared that he is living both extremes. On the one hand, those who ask justified questions and are willing to listen, but on the other, “there’s also that hatred, those conspiracy theories.” Declared homosexual, the minister affirmed that what worries him is that “the rainbow flag, the flag of freedom, justice, the emancipation of the homosexual movement will fly in the same demonstration along with the Reich flag and other neo-Nazi symbols. So one wonders: what is happening there?

A total of 23 of the 85 invited to a wedding in the town of Frechen, in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia, have tested positive for the coronavirus, as announced by the local health authorities last night. The party took place on August 22 and the first cases of contagion were not registered until several days later. All those attending the celebration are under mandatory home quarantine and have undergone viral tests. In the same district, a total of 850 people are in quarantine, after the traces carried out when the outbreak that had its origin in the wedding became known revealed the existence of numerous private and work contacts with the guests there. Preventive measures have also forced the closure of two nurseries, a school and the headquarters of a football club.

German scientists have developed a home antibody test for the coronavirus. Jörg Gabert, from the Adversis Pharma company, pointed out that the new test makes the visit to the doctor superfluous and allows samples to be taken at home. The test has been developed together with the Biotechnology and Biomedical Center (BBZ) of the University of Leipzig in a record time of just five months and is already on sale in German pharmacies from this September 1 at a price of 49 euros. To do the test, it is necessary to disinfect the tip of a finger to prick with a lancet. It is enough to impregnate with a couple of drops of blood and let a card dry for 20 minutes, before sending the test to the Adversis laboratories, which in a maximum of 48 hours will offer the results of the analyzes for your online consultation.

The British Ministry of Education considers the postponement of exams in the new course

BY iñigo gurruchaga

A three-month delay in the level of knowledge and preventing students from mixing in public transport are two of the challenges that primary and secondary schools in England and Wales will have to tackle in the coming days and during the course, after its reopening this Tuesday. The vast majority are expected to have reopened this week. In Scotland and Northern Ireland the course started in August.

A report by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER), based on interviews with 3,000 principals and teachers from some 2,000 schools, has concluded that schoolchildren start the 2020-21 academic year with a delay in their learning three months, as a result of the closure of schools in the middle of March.

The Ministry of Education is considering the possibility of accepting the request of unions and the labor opposition, and postponing until July the general high school certificate and selectivity exams. These are usually in May, but the exceptional circumstances of the past year would advise giving schools and students more time to reach the desired level in the national exams.

School officials have had time to prepare their centers in such a way that they comply with the Government’s guidelines to promote physical distancing in classrooms, corridors, dining rooms and recreational spaces, for the ventilation of closed spaces. The average cost of the measures for primary schools is estimated at around 300,000 euros.

Although published scientific reports insist that contagion and transmission among minors are very low, the BBC has highlighted a possible problem in public transport, where it is more difficult to maintain the separation of groups that are recommended in schools. City buses also operate with a limited number of passengers, which could cause difficulties at rush hour for schoolchildren.

Another consequence of the closure of schools in confinement – except for children of essential workers – has been the increase by 46% in the difference between the level of students in the schools with the best results compared to the worst, according to the report of the NFER. It would be the result of confining in their family homes, without access to computers or access to networks, the children of poorer neighborhoods.

The reopening of the schools produced tensions between the government and the unions last year, but the union leaderships now support it. In recent months, there has been a notable increase in union membership in different unions and especially in the teaching sector, in what is interpreted as the consequence of an additional concern of employees to respect health and hygiene standards at work.

The latest tension between the government and the education unions has been the complaint about the late publication, at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, of the guide to action for schools in areas where there is an epidemic outbreak. Unions have also complained that the government delegated some decisions more suitable for public health professionals to school principals.