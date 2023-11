Hundreds of police officers participate in operations in different regions of Germany in search of Hamas supporters | Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

The German security service brings together hundreds of police officers, this Thursday (23), in an operation with the aim of searching properties of Hamas members and followers, who reside in the country, following a formal government ban on combating any activity carried out in support of the terrorist group.

Berlin’s internal intelligence estimates that the Palestinian militia has around 450 active members in the country. The number includes both supporters of the ideas and those who propagandize or help finance terrorist actions.

When the ban was officially announced on November 2, the Samidoun group, responsible for organizing celebrations in Berlin following the October 7 Hamas attack in southern Israel, was disbanded. The “solidarity with Palestinian prisoners” network was behind an action in which a group of people distributed sweets on a Berlin street in commemoration of the terrorists’ atrocities.

According to the newspaper The Times of Israelthat same day, the group published a “resistance calendar for Palestine” on its website, with links to commemorative events around the world and a call to “all Palestinians, Arabs and international supporters, asking them to intensify their organizing and fight against “Zionist colonial violence and imperialist complicity”.

“We continue our consistent mission to combat radical Islamists. By banning Hamas and Samidoun in Germany, we send a clear signal that we will not tolerate any glorification or support of Hamas’ barbaric terror against Israel,” said German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser.

Approximately 15 properties were investigated in Berlin and the states of Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia and Schleswig-Holstein.