European countries like Germany face a new threat from Islamic State | Photo: EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German police arrested an alleged member of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group who, after entering the country in 2022, was prepared to carry out attacks, the Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Iraqi Mahmoud A. was detained near the city of Stuttgart, in southeastern Germany, by officers from the Federal Criminal Police Department with the support of officers in Baden-Württemberg and Esslingen am Neckar. The accused is suspected of belonging to a terrorist organization abroad.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that the suspect joined IS in Iraq no later than May 2016, and subsequently began acting as a militant for the group.

After entering Germany in October 2022, he prepared to carry out attacks in the name of IS, according to authorities.

The accused appeared this Wednesday (19) before the investigating judge of the Federal Court of Justice, who issued the arrest warrant and kept him in pre-trial detention.