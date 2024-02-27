Former Red Army Faction (RAF) terrorist Daniela Klette was detained in Berlin without resisting after 30 years of search and capture, as confirmed to EFE Agency a spokesman for the public prosecutor's office in Verden, in eastern Germany.

Also known as Baader-Meinhof, the Marxist group that advocated armed struggle was active between the 1970s and 1990s and is accused of at least 33 murders, as well as kidnappings and bomb attacks.

The woman, born in 1958 in Karlsruhe, southern Germany, was arrested thanks to a fingerprint in the Kreuzberg neighborhood. Police found ammunition in the terrorist's residence, according to local press.

The trio formed by Klette and his companions Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg are accused of attempted murder and several violent robberies committed after going underground after the dissolution of the RAF in 1998.

Since then, German justice has never given up trying to discover the whereabouts of those now known as “RAF pensioners”.

On the 9th, Verden's MP reported that new evidence had emerged in recent months as a result of several actions, including searches of the homes of Garweg's relatives.

Afterwards, the Public Prosecutor's Office noted that it remained “uncertain” whether the accused – placed on Europol's most wanted list in 2020 – were in Germany or abroad.

The investigators' hypothesis is that the trio lived in Germany at least between 1999 and 2016 with the help of third parties and committed several violent robberies during this period, not for political reasons, but to finance their life in hiding.

The group belonged to the so-called “third generation” of the RAF, a group responsible, among others, for the murder of the State Attorney General, Siegfried Buback, and, in 1989, the president of Deutsche Bank, Alfred Herrhausen, in a bomb attack.

Klette herself had been active in left-wing organizations since 1975 and is suspected of being involved in several bomb attacks, although her specific role within the RAF remains the subject of speculation. (With EFE Agency)