German football has long been the star of every World Cup that is played. As such, it is one of the biggest – and most watched – manufacturers in the sport. Or else look at the players who had to play for another National Team because they had no place in Germany…
The Liverpool defender was born in the city of Bochum and it was in Germany where he grew up and trained as a player, but he inherited his nationality from his father Cameroonian and that shirt is the one he defends at the international level. With the African team he played in the 2010 and 2014 World Cups. He is a real wall.
John Anthony Brooks was born on January 28, 1993 in Berlin. At the under-20 level he came to play for both countries, United States and Germany, but finally ended up opting for the American group. In 2014 he played in the World Cup in Brazil and has already played 45 games for that team.
He was born on April 26, 1994 in Stuttgart and represented the German national team from under-15 to under-21. In 2018, when he had been playing for Panathinaikos for two years, he made his debut representing Greececountry where his parents were born. Today he is a goalkeeper for Benfica and has played 21 games for the Greek national team.
Hakan Çalhanoğlu was born in the city of Mannheim, in the Karlsruhe region in 1994. Although he grew up in Germany and played much of his career there, at the international level he represents from the age of 16 to Turkey, where his parents were born. The Inter 10 represented his team in 66 games.
Sead Kolašinac was born on June 20, 1993 in Karlsruhe. The son of Bosnian parents he came to play for Germany in the under-18 team, but in 2013 he accepted the proposal of bosnian and in 2014 he played the World Cup in Brazil. He has played 34 games for his team.
