Germany did not get further than a 1-1 draw against Israel at the European Football Championship for players under 21 on Thursday, but the reactions afterwards hardly mentioned that result. Youssoufa Moukoko and Jessica Ngankam, who both missed a penalty during the match, turned out to have become the target of racist insults on social media.
#German #players #receive #racist #curses #missed #penalties #European #Championship
Arrested for attempted attack says he already voted for Lula
In testimony at the CPI on January 8, George Washington stated that he chose a PT twice in electionsGeorge Washington...
Leave a Reply