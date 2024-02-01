It's been a disappointing season for the Dallas Mavericks power forward. Plagued by injuries, Kleber was only able to play in twelve games. He averaged just 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in just under 19 minutes of playing time per game. Over the course of a season, he has never scored and rebounded so few. Kleber, who is in the first year of a three-year contract that will pay him 33 million euros, will have to improve to help the Mavs in the play-offs. The team around superstar Luka Doncic isn't really going well yet and is currently in seventh place in the Western Conference. Despite some fabulous performances from Doncic, who recently put up an incredible 73 points against the Atlanta Hawks.