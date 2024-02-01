In the American National Basketball Association (NBA), the All-Star weekend is on the program from February 16th to 18th. By then, about two-thirds of the regular season will have been completed. So far things have been very different for players with a German passport.
Dennis Schröder (Toronto Raptors)
The captain of the world champion team and point guard is not in an easy situation. Although he averages solid numbers (13.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists), the Raptors are in transition. The best players were traded, and there are always rumors about Schröder. For example, about returning to his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers. It seems at least questionable that he will finish the season in Toronto.
With 17 wins and 30 defeats, the Raptors' season is not going well. The play-offs are still achievable via the play-in tournament, but 12th place in the Eastern Conference is not enough for the 2019 champion. Schröder ran at the beginning of the season as a starter, but has since become sixth man, i.e. the first player to come off the bench. However, this was less a degradation than an adjustment to the game system. The 30-year-old is now starting the games again – also due to some injuries to his teammates.
Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic)
Franz Wagner is well on his way to becoming the first German all-star since Dirk Nowitzki. In his third season with the Orlando Magic, the 2.06 meter man is averaging 20.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists. If he keeps his performance at the same level throughout the season, these would all be career bests. He is an important pillar of his team, which is currently in eighth place and therefore in the middle of the fight for the play-offs.
Even though Wagner hasn't been named an All-Star starter this season (he can still be named a reserve by the All-Star coaches), the 22-year-old could have a bright future. His rookie contract expires next year, the Magic will want to keep their star player – and will probably have to dig deep into their pockets to do so. The salaries will increase significantly from the 2025/26 season due to a new television contract. If Wagner is then worth the maximum to his team, he could earn $230 million over five years.
Moritz Wagner (Orlando Magic)
Franz's brother has a few more years under his belt in the NBA. He plays an important role off the bench for the Magic. The center is putting up 11.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in about 19 minutes per game this year. The 26-year-old probably doesn't have quite the star potential of his brother, but good role players like him are always valuable for NBA teams. Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley also emphasized this after a win against the top team, the Phoenix Suns, to which Moritz contributed 16 points and 12 rebounds. He grabbed five rebounds on the offensive board and gave the Magic additional possession.
Isaiah Hartenstein (New York Knicks)
Isaiah Hartenstein is also on course for the playoffs with the New York Knicks, who are currently in third place in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks won 14 of 16 games in January – and Hartenstein is contributing to that run, playing arguably the best basketball of his career. He is benefiting from the injury to nominal starting center Mitchell Robinson, who will be out for the rest of the season. In January, Hartenstein averaged 8.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists, including a monster game against the Chicago Bulls in which he recorded 10 points, 20 rebounds and five blocks.
With the energy he brings to any team, Hartenstein, whose contract is expiring, may become too expensive for the Knicks in the summer. It is therefore completely unclear where the 25-year-old will go next season. His performance will have made him interesting for some franchises.
Daniel Theis (Los Angeles Clippers)
The season started disastrously for the LA Clippers center. After he was only able to play seven games in the preseason due to an injury, he was apparently no longer needed by his team at the time, the Indiana Pacers. Theis was on the field for the Pacers for a full eight minutes at the start of the season before his contract was terminated and he joined the Clippers. They needed a backup for their center Ivica Zubac – and Theis fills this role well. The 31-year-old has put up 6.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and one assist per game in his 35 appearances so far.
The Clippers are currently on course for the playoffs in the Western Conference. For once, superstars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard are both fit at the same time and keep their team in fourth place.
Maximilian Kleber (Dallas Mavericks)
It's been a disappointing season for the Dallas Mavericks power forward. Plagued by injuries, Kleber was only able to play in twelve games. He averaged just 3.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in just under 19 minutes of playing time per game. Over the course of a season, he has never scored and rebounded so few. Kleber, who is in the first year of a three-year contract that will pay him 33 million euros, will have to improve to help the Mavs in the play-offs. The team around superstar Luka Doncic isn't really going well yet and is currently in seventh place in the Western Conference. Despite some fabulous performances from Doncic, who recently put up an incredible 73 points against the Atlanta Hawks.
#German #players #NBA #works #Dennis #Schröder #Franz #Wagner
Leave a Reply