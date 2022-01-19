TTennis pro Oscar Otte did not repeat his success from the US Open in his first Australian Open participation. New York’s round of 16 was eliminated in the second round by 25th seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy on Wednesday, losing 6-2 2-6 3-6 6-1. After 2:31 hours, Otte’s performance in Melbourne was over. At the US Open last September, the world number 96 had. from Cologne defeated Sonego in round one and then surprisingly made it into the round of 16 as a qualifier.

The great German hope at the Australian Open is Alexander Zverev. The Olympic champion from Hamburg meets the Australian John Millman on Wednesday (2nd game after 9.00 a.m. / Eurosport).

German double successful

Tennis doubles Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies has made a successful Grand Slam comeback. The duo advanced to the second round in Melbourne on Wednesday thanks to a 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 win against Mexico’s Santiago Gonzalez and Argentina’s Andres Molteni. Krawietz and Mies won the French Open together in 2019 and 2020.

Last year, Cologne’s Mies had to pause for months due to knee surgery. The Coburg Krawietz mostly played together with the Romanian Horia Tecau. Krawietz/Mies made their comeback on the ATP tour last week in Sydney, where they reached the semifinals in their first tournament together in more than a year.

Australian in a hurry on

Thanks to the second win in under an hour, Australian world number one Ashleigh Barty is now in the third round at the Australian Open. On Wednesday, the domestic hopeful defeated Italian qualifier Lucia Bronzetti 6-1, 6-1. The 25-year-old won the game in just 52 minutes. Barty now meets Camila Giorgi and thus again an Italian.

At the start on Monday, the top seed had outclassed the Ukrainian Lessia Zurenko 6-0, 6-1 in 54 minutes. In Melbourne, Barty carries hopes of becoming the first Australian tennis player since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open.