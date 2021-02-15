Berlin wants to fight mutated corona viruses with entry restrictions. That causes a lot of trouble in the EU.

BERLIN / MUNICH taz | Entry restrictions are intended to prevent the spread of mutated coronaviruses to Germany – but that leads to criticism from all over Europe. Austria in particular was snubbed on Monday by the controls at the border to Bavaria, and French politicians and the EU Commission also expressed concern. Internal German criticism came from the SPD, the Left Party and business associations. The spokesman for the federal government defended the regulations against it.

Since Sunday night, people from the Czech Republic and the Austrian Tyrol are no longer allowed to come to Germany. Commuters who work in systemically important industries and truck drivers with a negative corona test are excluded. Mutated variants of the coronavirus are rampant in the Czech Republic and Austria, which are probably much more contagious and therefore more dangerous.

The spokesman for the federal government, Steffen Seibert, said on Monday that it was about “temporarily increased border controls, not a border closure”. Germany must do everything to prevent “virus variants from spreading just as quickly as in neighboring countries”. According to the Interior Ministry, 5,000 people had already been turned away at the borders by Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the Austrian government sharply criticizes the German approach. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vienna spoke to the German ambassador on the subject on Sunday evening. Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg had previously warned that there was a threat of “serious repercussions for all of Austria”. A spokesman for the EU Commission also complained about the controls and said that the EU would be more efficient if states did not act unilaterally.

Although threatening corona mutants are also rampant in France, no plans have so far been known to control the Franco-German border crossings more closely. Nevertheless, the French Secretary of State for Europe, Clément Beaune, spoke of “a tough decision” for Berlin.

Criticism from the SPD boss

There was also criticism from Germany. Opposite the taz, the European political spokesman for the left, Andrej Hunko, said the border closings were “symbolic activism that contributes to unnecessary suffering and undermining the urgently needed international cooperation”. Such measures would have “no demonstrable effect on the spread of the virus”. The SPD chairman Norbert Walter-Borjans also called for an end to the controls: “Border closings leave a deep scar on our Europe.”

With the Schengen Agreement, border controls within the EU not only hit one of the most visible achievements of the confederation of states, but also threaten transnational supply chains and the economy near the border.

While it remained quiet on Monday at the crossings to Tyrol, on Monday kilometers of traffic jams formed at the Bavarian-Czech border crossings. Truck drivers sometimes had to wait three hours, only to be sent back partly because a negative test result was missing.

“The term that best sums up the situation is: chaotic,” says Ulrich Pfaffenberger, spokesman for the Bavarian Freight Forwarders Association. There is a threat of a “chain reaction and escalation of national entry regulations in Europe”.

The rest of Bavaria’s economy also thinks little of the measures. The Regensburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry speaks of a “chaos on the borders between the Czech Republic and Germany”. Supply chains are already disrupted and employees from the Czech Republic are missing. The result: considerable production losses, delays in delivery dates, contractual penalties.

According to the Federal Employment Agency, 22,000 Czechs and 9,600 Austrians are employed in Bavaria alone. Some commuters have already been quartered in pensions by their employers as a precaution so that they do not have to return home in the near future and can continue to work in Bavaria.