German photographer Boris Eldagsen turned down a prestigious award at a ceremony in London after admitting to generating the Sony World Photography Awards-winning image using artificial intelligence (AI).

He revealed on his website that he was not accepting the open creative category award, which he won last week with a photo showing two women of different generations in black and white, because “AI images and photography should not compete with each other.” yes in an award like this. They are different entities. Artificial intelligence is not photography. Therefore, I will not accept the distinction,” said Eldagsen, a graduate of visual arts at the Mainz Academy of Art, conceptual and intermediate art at the Prague Academy of Fine Arts, and fine arts at the Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication in Hyderabad. .

The artist called himself a “cheeky monkey” to find out if the competitions would be ready for AI images to enter and “they are not,” he said.

“Thank you (the judges) for selecting my image and making this a historic moment as it is the first AI-generated plaque to win a prestigious international photo contest.

“How many of you knew or suspected that it was AI generated? Something about this doesn’t feel right, right? We, the world of photography, need an open discussion about what we want to consider photography and what we don’t. Is the photography umbrella big enough to invite the AI ​​images in, or would that be a bug? With my rejection of the award I hope to accelerate this debate.

Eldagsen said: “Having been a photographer for 30 years before turning to AI, I understand the pros and cons of this debate and will be happy to join the conversation. If you don’t know what to do with the prize, donate it to the photofestival in Odessa, Ukraine. I will gladly provide you with the contacts. Thank you so much”.

The issue comes at a time of intense debate about the use and implications of AI with some doomsday warnings that the technology is about to irreversibly damage the human experience.

Recent advances in the use of artificial intelligence in chatbots, driverless cars, software to write songs and the development of pharmaceuticals have stimulated the discussion. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said concerns about AI had been keeping him up at night and warned that the technology can be “very harmful” if used incorrectly.

According to the English newspaper The Guardian, A World Photo Organization spokesperson reported that Eldagsen had confirmed to them the “co-creation” of the image using AI before being announced as the winner.

“In our communication, he explained how after ‘two decades of photography, my artistic focus has shifted more towards exploring the creative possibilities of artificial intelligence generators’ and further emphasizing the image draws heavily on his’ wealth of photographic knowledge’. In accordance with the rules of the competition, photographers provide guarantees of their participation. The creative category of the open competition welcomes various experimental approaches to imaging, from blueprints and x-rays to cutting-edge digital practices. As such, following our correspondence with Boris and the assurances he provided, we felt his entry met the criteria for this category, and we support his entry.”