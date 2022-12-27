Home page World

Of: Patrick Huljina

The body of a German pensioner was found in southern Italy. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Stephan Schulz

The body of a German pensioner was discovered in southern Italy. Relatives became concerned when the man did not respond to calls.

Manduria – The police in Italy made a sad discovery at Christmas. In the southern city of Manduria, rescue workers found the body of a man in his apartment. According to the police, it is a 70-year-old German pensioner.

Italy: German pensioner’s body discovered

The Carabinieri of the city of Manduria confirmed on Tuesday (December 27) at the request of the German Press Agency that the man had already been discovered on the evening of Christmas Day. As the Ansa news agency further reports, relatives of the pensioner in Germany had informed local friends to look after him. They were concerned after the 70-year-old didn’t respond to calls.

manduria The city of Manduria is located in the province of Taranto in southern Italy's Puglia. The place with around 30,000 inhabitants is about halfway between the larger cities of Taranto and Lecce. The region is known for its red wine.

German pensioner dead in southern Italy: the man had probably been in the apartment for a long time

The fire brigade broke open the 70-year-old’s apartment door during their operation. According to the information, a strong smell of decomposition was already coming from inside. There, the rescue workers and police officers finally discovered the lifeless body of the German. According to initial findings, the man had been dead in his apartment for more than a month.

The pensioner, who had lived in Manduria for years, was found in his pajamas next to his bed, according to Ansa. According to the reports, the authorities assume death without external influence – the German may have suffered a heart attack.

At the beginning of November, a terrible accident happened in the Apulia region. Seven people died in a helicopter crash near the town of Foggia. (ph/dpa)