Freshly baked Germans: Mridula Singh, who comes from India, held her passport in the camera on January 23, 2018 after the naturalization ceremony. Image: dpa

D.he people persecuted by the Nazi regime and their descendants will in future have a legal right to a German passport. The Bundestag passed a corresponding reform of citizenship law early on Friday morning with a large majority.

Descendants of Nazi victims who fled abroad before the Nazis can acquire German citizenship without any further conditions.

Corresponding decrees of the Ministry of the Interior from 2019 are thus placed on a legal basis and made more generous than before. Up until now, easier naturalization was only possible if at least one parent was born before January 1, 2000. This restriction will no longer apply. In this way, politics is reacting to corresponding demands from those affected by initiatives.

Other nationalities may be retained

The application for naturalization is free, other nationalities can be retained. Those affected only have to prove that their ancestors were persecuted in Germany between 1933 and 1945 or belonged to groups that were persecuted at the time.

This can affect the descendants of Jews or Sinti and Roma as well as those of the mentally ill or political opponents of the National Socialists.